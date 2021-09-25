Africa’s most innovative and vibrant film festival, Afriff returns to Lagos this November!

Get ready for the biggest celebration of Film content and creators in Africa.

Film screenings, exciting Panel discussions, Masterclasses and the most amazing parties in a unique Hybrid festival.. Join us to celebrate 10years of creative excellence….

Founder Chioma Ude commented; “I am super excited about our 10th anniversary edition. AFRIFF has created so much magic it has built bridges locally and globally . I implore one and all to come and join us for 7 days of excitement!”

Afriff happens in Lagos, Nigeria at the Landmark Beach From the 7th to 13th November 2021.

For more information join us on our socials on Instagram, twitter, Tiktok and Facebook @afriff Afriff 10th Anniversary… Africans for Africa building bridges!!!