Betty Irabor, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett and Stephanie Busari treat Joke Silva to a spa date as her 60th birthday nears (video)

Veteran actress, Ajoke Silva turns 60 in a few days and she was treated to a spa date by some of her friends.

Genevieve Magazine Publisher, Betty Irabor, veteran actress Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett and CNN journalist Stephanie Busari were all clad in spa robes with Joke Silva as they prepared for their spa date.

The women were filmed goofing around, with Betty Irabor showing her playful side by tickling Joke Silva.

Betty, 64, who shared the video, said she and Joke have known since the actress was in her 20s. She added that she can’t wait to welcome Joke to the 6th floor.

Watch the video below.