Bobrisky’s ex-PA slides into Mompha’s DM to apologise

Kyme Oye the former PA to crossdresser, Bobrisky, has tendered an apology to businessman, Mompha, after she went on social media to allege that he and Bobrisky were involved in an amorous affair.

Kyme while in a question and answer session on IG alleged that Bobrisky told her that he had an affair with Mompha. Mompha then threatened to sue Kyme for the comment she made.

Hours after his threat, the Ivorien lady slid into his DM to tender an apology,. He however demanded that she makes the apology public. See their exchange below