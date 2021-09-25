Dismissed police officer who allegedly shot lady dead in Ijeshatedo remanded in prison custody

A Yaba Chief Magistrate’s court has remanded the dismissed Police Sergeant, Samuel Philips in prison custody over the alleged murder of a teenager at her home in the Ijeshatedo area of Lagos state on September 10.

30-year-old Phillips was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo by the police today September 24 on a temporary one-count charge of murder preferred against him by the police. Adebayo ruled that the dismissed officer be held in custody pending legal advice on the case from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Prosecution counsel Inspector Agustine Nwabuisi alleged that the defendant committed the offence on September 10, 2021. He said the incident occurred at about 11:30pm at No. 5, Mogaji Street, Ijeshatedo, Surulere, Lagos.