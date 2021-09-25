From Slum Boy to Real Estate Magnate, Sujimoto Births Banana Island’s Tallest Residential Building

From Slum Boy to Real Estate Magnate, Sujimoto Births Banana Island

Sijibomi Ogundele, Nigeria’s bravest entrepreneur and Luxury Real Estate mogul is noted for his status as Nigeria’s youngest billionaire who singlehandedly built a half a million dollar company, Sujimoto Group. But only a few know about his humble beginnings, hustling on the busy streets of Agege to the industrious Oke-Arin Market to the well-paved streets in France.

 

Growing up in the slum of Agege, as a little 8-year-old, Sijibomi’s first introduction to Entrepreneurship was when he started a bike business popularly called ‘Okada’ business, from his little savings. Despite the usual African Parent’s disapproval, he drew inspiration from his mother’s entrepreneurial spirit and grew his Okada business from 1 to 6 motorcycles, a testament to his strong, resolute and resilient business mind. As a young boy bred in Oke-Arin, a place replete with Igbo traders, it comes as no surprise that the young billionaire is very often perceived as an illustrious Igbo man from…



Source: Linda Ikeji

