Groom’s brother with autism gives best man speech that leaves 170 wedding guests in tears (video)

An autistic man’s best man speech left 170 guests at the wedding in tears, thanks to the absolute love and admiration for his big brother and his new wife.

The newly married couple Jonah and Maddy Waldron, posted emotional videos on their social media pages showing San Waldron, brother of the groom give a heartfelt speech.

In the video Sam can be seen shaking as he rose to give his speech.

“Hello everyone. My name is Sam Waldron – best man to the best brother I could have ever asked for,” Sam began his speech.

“My brother Jonah has been there for me my whole life. He is my best friend, he is my hero.

In the heartfelt speech, he goes on to thank his new sister in-law and shared what she means to him and his family before telling a few jokes about his brother .

Watch the video below.

