Gunmen kill Delta community leader

A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed in Orhoakpor Community, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State following the gruesome murder of Anthony Oreh, the immediate past Vice President of the community.

It was gathered that Oreh was killed by unknown assailants in the early hours of Thursday, 23 September, 2021.

According to reports, Oreh was killed when he tried to broker peace during an alleged cult attack on the vigilante chairman in the community who he recently handed over to after his tenure as chairman.

A trending video of Oreh before he died showed him bleeding profusely from a serious head injury. He was later rushed by a sympathiser on motorcycle to a hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, following threats to the safety of lives and property in the local government, the chairman, Mr Victor Ofobrukueta, on Friday, announced the curfew in the community to span 7:00 p.m to 7:00 a.m till further notice.

In a statement signed by Comrade…