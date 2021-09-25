Man narrates how he was saved by a camera after being falsely accused of rape at a party

A Facebook user has taken to the platform to narrate how he was saved by a camera after being falsely accused of rape at a party.

According to Mokoena Sekhonyana Jobo, the incident occurred at a house party in Melville South Africa, and involved a lady who complimented his looks and “began following him while he mingled with folks” at the party.

Jobo said that while looking for the bathroom, he opened one of the doors in the house and saw that it was bedroom. He claimed that the lady who was following him, pushed him in and tried having sex with him.

However after he pushed her away and told her that he wasn’t feeling her, she began screaming that he was trying to rape her. The Facebook user who alleged that the men at the party began beating him before the cops arrived and placed him on handcuff, said he was saved after the owner of the house revealed that he placed a camera which records videos and audio in the room.

After the video was viewed, he was…