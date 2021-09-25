“This thing never happened” Bobrisky finally clears Mompha’s name following allegations they had a sexual relationship (video)

Bobrisky has gone on Instagram Live to dispute the allegation that he and BDC operator, Mompha, had a sexual relationship.

The allegation was made by Oye Kyme, Bobrisky’s former PA.

Mompha initially pleaded with Bobrisky to debunk the allegations but this led to a war of words as Bobrisky refused to do so in voice notes exchanged between them (see here).

Bobrisky has now cleared Mompha’s name during an Instagram Live interview Freeze held with Bob and Mompha.

“This thing never happened,” Bobrisky said during the interview.

Watch below.