US Accounting Profession Honors 2 Young Nigerians… Black CPA Centinnial’s 40 Under 40 Black CPA Award Winners

In 1921, 25 years after the first certified public accountant (CPA) certificate was granted in the United States, John W. Cromwell Jr. became the first Black CPA. He opened a door through which thousands of Black accountants would eventually pass. With 2021 marking the 100th anniversary of Cromwell’s landmark achievement, the Black CPA Centennial—a year-long national awareness campaign recognizing Black CPAs in the United States and pushing for more progress to be made in achieving diversity, equity, and inclusion in the CPA profession—is proud to recognize 40 outstanding Black CPAs with its special 40 Under 40 Black CPA Award.

Kenneth Omoruyi is a Nigerian-born University of Benin Accounting graduate who earned his master’s degree in Business Taxation from the University of Southern California, Leventhal School of Accounting. He worked with Schlumberger, the world’s largest oil field services company, within their North America corporate accounting and tax…