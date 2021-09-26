Anthony Joshua suffers second defeat of his career as Oleksandr Usyk beat him in London to become new heavyweight champion (photos)

By
Headliners
-
16


Anthony Joshua suffers second defeat of his career as Oleksandr Usyk beat him in London to become new heavyweight champion (photos)

Oleksandr Usyk is the new heavyweight world champion after securing victory over Anthony Joshua in London, United Kingdom on Saturday night, September 25.

 

Anthony Joshua suffers second defeat of his career as Oleksandr Usyk beat him in London to become new heavyweight champion (photos)

The undefeated Ukrainian upset the odds that were largely in Joshua’s favour and has now taken Joshua’s IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles having conquered the the cruiserweight division.

 

Anthony Joshua suffers second defeat of his career as Oleksandr Usyk beat him in London to become new heavyweight champion (photos)

 

Usyk was handed the win after beating Joshua with a  tactically planned out game plan that took Joshua by surprise.

 

Anthony Joshua suffers second defeat of his career as Oleksandr Usyk beat him in London to become new heavyweight champion (photos)

The three judges scored the bout all in Usyk’s favour 117-112, 116-112, 115-113.

It is the second defeat of Joshua’s professional career after his shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.

Anthony Joshua suffers second defeat of his career as Oleksandr Usyk beat him in London to become new heavyweight champion (photos)



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR