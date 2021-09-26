Anthony Joshua will fight Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch

Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn has confirmed the boxer will look to take on Oleksandr Usyk again in a rematch after losing his unified titles in London.

This comes shortly after Oleksandr Usyk emerged as the new heavyweight world champion after securing victory over Anthony Joshua in London, the United Kingdom on Saturday night, September 25.

In the fight, the three judges scored the bout all in Usyk’s favour 117-112, 116-112, 115-113.

‘He will want to go back in that rematch, and he will be the underdog in that fight but he has just been beaten by a pound-for-pound great,’ promoter Hearn said.

‘Joshua lives and breathes boxing, he is already talking about training again and he will be in the gym and ready to get back in again.

‘You can criticise Anthony Joshua, but he has just fought a great and he is fighting the very best, and tonight he came off second best.

‘There is a new unified heavyweight world champion, but there is no point sulking…