Bobrisky caught in a lie as old video shows he has actually met Daffy Blanco despite his denial

Old video of Bobriksy and London-based singer, Daffy Blanco, hanging out together has surfaced after Bobrisky’s denied ever meeting her.

Daffy had gone on Instagram to claim she and Bobrisky used to be friends. She then spilled unverified secrets about Bobrisky and Mompha, alleging that everything Bobrisky’s former PA, Oye Kyme, said is true.

Bobrisky slammed her in return, saying they have never met before.

But an old video shared in 2019 shows Bobrisky and Daffy are not strangers. Not only did they meet, they also appeared friendly with each other as they danced together.

