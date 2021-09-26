Court jails Ugandan Govt official for 40 years for embezzling $26.4m from a scheme funded by the governments of Ireland, Sweden and Denmark

A Ugandan anti-corruption court on Friday, September 24, sentenced a government official to 40 years in prison and ordered him to pay $5.4 million in compensation for embezzlment.

Godfrey Kazinda was accused of embezzling $26.4 million from a scheme funded by the governments of Ireland, Sweden and Denmark to help northern Uganda recover from the ravages of a decades-long insurgency by the notorious Lord’s Resistance Army.

Kazinda, a former accountant in the Office of the Prime Minister, was found guilty of “the offences of illicit enrichment, forgery, causing financial loss and conspiracy to commit felonies”, Justice Margaret Tibulya said, sentencing him to 40 years in jail.

“You are ordered to compensate the government to a tune of 19,171,476,505 shillings,” she added.

The government has also seized Kazinda’s properties, including a 20-room mansion valued at one million dollars, as well as four luxury sports cars worth $218,000, court documents…