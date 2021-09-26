“Everything Oye said is true” Singer Daffy Blanco says as she spills more about Bobrisky and Mompha

London-based singer, Daffy Blanco, who had accused Peruzzi of defrauding and sexually assaulting her, has come out to spill more about Bobrisky.

 

Just like with Oye, it isn’t clear how true Daffy’s claims are because she didn’t release proof.

 

In her Instagram Stories, Daffy asked a certain “oga” to keep quiet because the more he defends himself, the more he looks guilty.

 

The singer added that the oga is “bisexual” and is trying to silence people because he has money.

 

614f6be52f529

 

She also claimed this person she referred to as oga likes anal sex and abused ladies he invited to his hotel room during a visit to South Africa.

 

614f6c6ea5f1f

614f6ca9b2e4d

 

She then declared her support for Oye and said everything the former PA said is true.

 

614f6b9be4998



Source: Linda Ikeji

