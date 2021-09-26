I was a single child and a loner who couldn’t speak proper English till I was 10

Talent manager, Tee Billz is celebrating not being in jail, hospital or dead on his birthday today.
Tee Billz in his Instagram post, disclosed that he was a single child and a loner who couldn’t speak proper English till he was 10. According to him, he is in his 4th decade and he’s been blessed.
The talent manager wrote;
Not in jail, Not in hospital, Not dead!……. A single child, loner from Iba Estate in Ojo With lack of Exposure and couldn’t speak proper English till I was 10….. I think I’m Blessed and beautiful at…… 4 Decades later! Love u Billz! #MoreLife
Source: Linda Ikeji