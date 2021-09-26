IPOB orders sit-at-home in Southeast state on October 1

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says it will enforce a sit-at-home order on October 1 as Nigeria marks its 61st Independence anniversary on the same day.

The group in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, asked banks in the South East Region to ‘peacefully’ bring down Nigerian flags in their premises, or IPOB members will be forced to bring down the flags themselves.

According to Powerful, the proscribed group is taking these actions in solidarity with Ambazonia, a secessionist group in Cameroon, whose purported independence anniversary is on October 1.