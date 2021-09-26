itel Donates Educational Materials To Schools in Lagos With Nengi

September is always a fresh start for children across Nigeria. It is known as the time for children to resume back to school, and they often need new educational materials like school uniforms, notebooks, school bags, textbooks, and even new shoes. These materials are provided by parents and guardians of these children because they understand the value and importance of education. Taking a page from the book of parents and guardians is itel, Nigeria’s foremost mobile phones, accessories, and televisions brand that is dedicated to making sure consumers enjoy a better life.

Through the Love Always On CSR initiative, itel has today, donated mobile libraries, textbooks, story books, school bags, and other educational materials and food items to the children of Community Primary School, Ilupeju Primary School, and Kosy Bethel Primary School in Lagos, Nigeria.

The brand has donated to different communities and schools over the years and believes strongly that children…