Nigerian psychologist and member of the British Psychological Society, Oyinkansola Alabi, has expressed concern over the number of gays in Nigeria getting married to straight people.

Ms Alabi, popularly known as ‘Emotions Doctor’, who shared her concern on Facebook today, Sunday, September 26, said that it’s unkind for a gay person to deceive someone into marriage.

“I am concerned about the number of gays and pansexuals in Nigeria getting married to straight people. I am aware of cultural and religious values. I am also aware that it’s unkind to deceive someone into marriage. So what’s the way forward?” she wrote.