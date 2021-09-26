Masked gunmen reportedly abduct worshipper in Lagos

Unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted one Kingsley Ogbuagu, near Catholic Church of the Visitation, Festac town, Lagos.

According to the alleged victim, he had packed his car and was about to enter the church when three masked gunmen dragged and bundled him into a Lexus SUV and drove off.

Activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who confirmed the incident on Facebook said his team are currently at the scene of the incident.

“Kingsley Ogbuagu has been abducted by gun men around Catholic Church of the Visitation, Festac town , Amuwo Odofin Lagos. Our team led by Samuel Chibuike Okonkwo are on site visitation and possibly Hi-tracknet. My Lagos Police friend, please help me scan through your police cells and check if Kingsley is with you guys. Check out IGP IRT office, IGP STS office and any other Tactically Squad Team. Reach out for feedback 09068773333”