Suspected ritualist kill 9-year-old girl in Kwara, buries her body with N1000 note (photos/video)

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a suspected ritualist who allegedly abducted and killed a 9-year-old girl, Faith Samuel, for money ritual in Onireke, Offa Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, Alade James, 25, of Alawe compound, Offa, is said to have killed the victim and buried her with a N1000 note.

It was gathered that he ran out of luck after some residents got wind of the incident and alerted the police on Saturday, September 25.

Spokesperson of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident said the suspect has confessed to the crime and will be charged to court after the completion of investigation.

Okasanmi also confirmed that the corpse was buried with the money adding that ‘investigation is still ongoing.’

“At about 1812hrs of Saturday, acting on an actionable intelligence, a team of police men arrested a man by name Alade James of Alawe compound Offa, who buried a corpse with N1000 at Ikotun area of Offa,” he…