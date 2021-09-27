Bobrisky watch your back, try and reconcile because the bad omen this September says a lot

Music producer, Samklef has taken to Instagram to advice cross-dresser Bobrisky who has been enmeshed in too many fights in the last few days.
Samklef in his Instagram post, said the cross-dresser should watch his back and try to reconcile with those he’s been fighting with. According to him, the ”bad omen” this September says a lot.
He wrote;
Message from the samklef spiritual temple. Dear bobrisky pls watch ur back. When e go happen u won’t find the real ones to support u. Reconcile o! The people around u won’t tell u the truth. I pray for u. 2much bad omen this September says a lot.
Source: Linda Ikeji