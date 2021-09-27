Boko Haram attacks Yobe town

Boko Haram insurgents on Sunday September 26, attacked Babangida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government council of Yobe State.

Babangida is said to be about 50km north-east of Damaturu, the state capital, and security and local sources told some news outlets that the insurgents engaged troops of Operation Hadin Kai in a fierce gun battle.

Adamu Gidado, a resident of Babangida, who escaped from the town to Damaturu at the start of the exchange of fire, told Premium Times that many residents fled to the bush to avoid being caught in the crossfire.

Gidado said;

“People in Babangida have run to the bush out of fear. I saw heavy military reinforcement as I was driving back to Damaturu.”

Police spokesman Dungus Abdulkareem confirmed the attack and also told The Nation;

“I am still awaiting details of the incident from our men at Babangida. I don’t have any details at the moment.”

Another resident told Daily Trust;