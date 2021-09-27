Court convicts two men for raping minors in Cross River

The Family Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State has convicted a 27-year-old man, Hassan Abdullahi, for raping a 12-year-old child.

Abdullahi was convicted by Hon. Justice E.E. Ita, the presiding Judge of the Family Court on Monday, September 27.

The court also made another conviction against one Nicholas Edet for the rape of a minor.

The conviction was secured courtesy of the Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI)

Head of BRCI, Bar. James Ibor, who confirmed the development said the two convicts will be sentenced on the 30th of September, 2021.

“We would like to appreciate the Judiciary, The Cross River State Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Humanity and Social Welfare, The Commissioner of Police Cross River State Command, Blessing Egwu, Staff & Volunteers of Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (BRCI) who also worked very hard to stabilize the survivors.” BRCI says in a statement.