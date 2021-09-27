Infinix Launches Groundbreaking New ZERO X Series with Super Moon Mode Camera

Infinix announced the new ZERO X smartphone series featuring a remarkable camera and visual capabilities that allow users to create a masterpiece out of every moment captured. The ZERO X Series includes three variants – the ZERO X Pro, ZERO X and ZERO X NEO – which all include breakthrough visual technologies such as a Dual-Chip flagship gaming processor, 60X periscope moonshot camera and Infinix’s Galileo Algorithm Engine, a top-notch software feature allowing a high resolution looking shot of the Moon.

“Infinix is not only a brand that combines quality performance, cutting-edge technology and innovative design at accessible prices in comparison to other smartphone devices in today’s market, but also known for creating devices to cater to the needs of consumers in the emerging markets.” shared Charles Ding, Deputy Product Director of ZERO X Series at Infinix Mobility. “The ZERO X Series will feature the latest camera technology and image optimization to…