One worshipper killed, others injured as bandits attack church in Kaduna

One person has been killed and many others injured after bandits attacked ECWA Church at Gabaciwa village in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the church during the morning service on Sunday, September 26, and immediately attacked the worshippers.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attack in a statement on Sunday, said a life was lost, adding that the injured worshippers have been rushed to a medical facility.

“The security agencies are obtaining further details, on which the government will update the public in due course,” he stated.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who expressed sadness over the incident, described it as an evil act targetting innocent citizens exercising their constitutional and universal rights to religious freedom.

The Governor added that the attack on the worshippers was a divisive intent of the criminals leveraging religious…