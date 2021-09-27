Our aspiration is for APC to be in power for the next 50 years

Former governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, has said leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) must work together for the party to remain in power for 50 years.

Sheriff, who stated this while addressing newsmen on Sunday, September 26, in Abuja said critical stakeholders of the ruling party must unite to sustain the party at the expiration of President Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

The three-time Senator, who is also a contender for the APC national chairmanship declared that APC needs a rugged captain for the party to retain power at the centre for the next 50 years.



“Today, as a party we are only six years in government, our aspiration is for the APC to be in government in the next 30 to 40, 50 years. Doing that doesn’t come on a platter of gold, we need to put in hard work. Therefore, I believe it is important for me to reach out to all leaders of our party; the youths, the women, different organizations to tell them that we must come together to…