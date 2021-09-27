Pere and Angel sent to the white room to battle for last spot in the top 5

Pere and Angel were sent to the white room after the eviction show today September 26.

The housemates were up for eviction last week alongside Queen, Whitemoney, Saga and Nini. While Whitemoney got a spot in the top five spot alongside Cross, Liquorose and Emmanuel; Nini, Queen and Saga were evicted.

Pere and Angel whose eviction were announced on stage by Ebuka after being the second and third housemates with the highest votes last week, were given an opportunity to remain on the show with just one week to its conclusion.

They were given a task in the white room and the housemates who completes the task, will reunite with the remaining housemates with a spot in the top five. This decision has caused uproar among fans of the show as many feel it is unfair for Pere to battle for a spot he clearly won by votes.

See how viewers voted below…