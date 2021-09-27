Princess to give up royal title and £730,000 so she can marry university sweetheart after her engagement to him caused controversy

A princess is set to make a £730,000 payment to give up her royal status in order to marry her university classmate.

Japan’s Princess Mako, who is the granddaughter of then-Emperor Akihito, announced her engagement to college classmate, Kei Komuro, back in 2017 but the wedding has been delayed for years because of controversy over her fiancé.

The wedding was put off after reports of a financial dispute between Mr Komuro’s mother and her former fiancé.

It has now been reported that the government is set to agree that the princess foregoes the payment, worth up to 150 million yen, for royals giving up their status to marry commoners, according to Reuters.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK is reporting that the wedding date could be announced as early as next month.

Media have said the couple – who met while studying at the International Christian University in Tokyo – plan to live in the United States.

Under Japan’s males-only royal succession law, female…