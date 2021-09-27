Ten more kidnapped Bethel Baptist school students regain freedom

Bandits have reportedly freed ten more abducted students of Bethel Baptist Secondary school in Kaduna State.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, confirmed the release of the students, adding that the students were freed on Sunday afternoon.

A top official of the school who disclosed that the students were released after an unspecified amount of money was paid as ransom to the kidnappers, expressed optimism that the bandits will release the remaining eleven kidnapped students still in captivity in no distant time.

A total of 121 students of Bethel Baptist Secondary school in Chikun Local Government Area of the state were abducted by bandits from their hostels on July 5, 2021. 11 students of the school are still yet to be released by the bandits.