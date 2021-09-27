Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa state, has said that Nigeria doesn’t have the needed leadership to tackle its security challenges.

He made this statement while appearing on Sunday Politics, on Channels TV.

Speaking on Sunday, September 26, he said: “Government must be held accountable and I don’t want to sound too political but it is a fact of life. When you want to attain political power the process must be credible.

“Let us put politics aside. What do we do as leaders? We have no leadership in Nigeria, that is the problem and the world is looking at us.

“Above everything else, it is about leadership. Leadership is very important. On the issue of Zamfara, why is the state becoming the hub of terrorism in Nigeria. Why?”

Lamido added that the ruling party had no plans to effect change as they promised in 2015.

He said: “They knew they were telling lies. But for then, it was about getting the power. If they get the power, then they begin to ask, ‘what…