Barcelona star, Ansu Fati says he feels ‘no pressure’ inheriting Lionel Messi’s No 10 shirt

Barcelona superstar, Ansu Fati has stated that he feels ‘no pressure’ after taking on the responsibility of the No 10 shirt that Lionel Messi wore at Barcelona.

The Catalan giants were unable to retire Messi’s shirt after he joined PSG as the Spanish FA’s rules require LaLiga teams to assign their 25-man squad the numbers 1-25. Barcelona then made the decision to hand it to another graduate of the club’s famed La Masia academy instead.

Fati, who swapped from No 17 to 10, scored his frist goal in the shirt during Barcelona’s victory over Levante over the weekend.

Speaking after the game, the youngster says he feels proud rather than nervous when it comes to wearing the jersey.

He said: ‘It is not a pressure. I am proud to wear the number 10 after Leo. I am happy with the club and captains for the opportunity.’

Barcelona released as statement at the start of the month outlining why ‘record breaker’ Fati was the perfect player to be filing…