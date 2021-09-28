Marine Diesel Suppliers Association Of Nigeria Invites You To its Scheduled Zoom Meeting

Marine Diesel Suppliers Association of Nigeria (MADSAN) is inviting all companies carrying out marine diesel supply in Nigeria to an online zoom meeting with Justice A.T Mohammed with theme: DOING MARINE DIESEL BUSINESS THE RIGHT WAY: A cursory look at the laws and regulations governing marine diesel business in Nigeria.

If you have any question pertaining the laws governing the marine diesel supply business in Nigeria, this meeting is for you, as you will be given opportunities to ask questions

Date: Wednesday the 29th of September, 2021.

Time: 12noon

Admission into the meeting is free.