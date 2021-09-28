Police allegedly seize two children from OAP Nedu’s ex-wife, hand them over to him

The two children OAP Nedu had with his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri, have allegedly been seized from her and handed over to the media personality by policemen attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba, Lagos.

Punch reported that in a letter of invitation with reference number CR:3000/LSX/D10/Vol.3/71 which was signed by Fayoade Adegoke, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the SCID, Ohiri was asked to see CSP Margaret Ighodalo.

She was allegedly asked to stop making disparaging comments against the comedian on social media, report at the SCID regularly and also bring two of her three children. The two children were reportedly handed over to their father.

A relative who spoke to the publication, questioned why the police will be interfering in a civil matter. He said;