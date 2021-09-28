Reality TV star, Gifty Powers, shows off son’s face for the first time as he turns one





BBNaija star, Gifty Powers, has shared photos of her son’s face for the first time as he turns one today September 27.

The proud mum of two shared the photos of her son, Elijah, on her IG page. She celebrated him and also revealed she suffered four miscarriages before she had him.

”Dear Elijah, God’s favourite friend, birthing you is one of the greatest joys i have ever experienced in my life, and i could never have asked for more.

The thought of being called your Mother gives me a googolplex feeling that i will forever cherish. You’ve brought so much Love, Happiness and Satisfaction into your Father and i eyes and we are so much blessed and proud to have you, Son.

It has always been your father’s wish to have a Son, and there – you came along. I thank the Lord every day for blessing us with you – it took me 4 miscarriages before you came along – we wailed, we fasted, we prayed, but God knew what he was preparing – indeed our ways are not of God’s but his, and with that, i am so much…





Source: Linda Ikeji