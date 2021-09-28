Taylor Swift gave up her personal bodyguard to protect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their New York tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were protected by Taylor Swift’s bodyguards during their tour of New York City.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were driven around and guarded by Swift’s security detail, DailyMail reveals.

A former NYPD officer who is also Taylor Swift’s head of security was seen watching over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex this weekend.

Another guard who has also been seen guarding Swift, including during her appearance at the 2019 VMAs, was seen guarding Harry and Meghan in New York.

It is not clear if Taylor Swift loaned Meghan and Harry her guards during their stay in New York as a favor or if the Sussexes happened to hire them from a company.

Recall that when Harry and Meghan moved from the UK to Canada and then to the US, there was controversy about who will fund their security.

Some Brits said since they were no longer working royals, the Duke and Duchess’ security shouldn’t be funded with taxpayers’ money.