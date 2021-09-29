Court stops retrial of former Abia Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) move to retry former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzo Kalu, on the N1.7 billion fraud case he was earlier convicted of, has been shut down by an Abuja Federal High Court.

Justice Inyang Ekwo stopped the retrial after Kalu filed an application against it, saying it would amount to double jeopardy.

Ekwo who however ordered the retrial of former Commissioner of Finance, Jones Udeogu, who was convicted alongside the former Abia state Governor, held that there was no extant order that directed the retrial of Kalu and the judgment of the Supreme Court does not affect him.