Dora Akunyili’s husband struggled for life as onlookers did nothing after he was attacked (photos)

A video has surfaced showing Dr Chike Akunyili, husband of former NAFDAC boss, Late Professor Dora Akunyili, gasping for air shortly after he was attacked by unknown gunmen in Nkpor, Anambra state on Tuesday, September 28.

In the video obtained by LIB, late Akunyili is seen lying on the floor with his bloodied eyes and opened skull. He was gasping for air as onlookers made videos of him battling between life and death. No one bothered to rush him to the hospital after the attack.

LIB cannot share the video as it is very gory.

The state police command is yet to react to the sad incident.