Neyo’s ex-fiancee, Monyetta Shaw shares lovely photos from her engagement party

Monyetta Shaw is already counting down to her wedding after having an elaborate engagement party.

The author, who shares two kids with singer Neyo, got engaged in June last year to Heath.

She took to Instagram hours ago to share photos from her engagement party which held over a year after she got engaged.

Considering her history with Neyo – how she tied her fallopian tubes after the birth of her kids because she and Neyo agreed they would both do it, but he didn’t and eventually left her – people are really happy for her and have said as much while commenting on her engagement party photos.

