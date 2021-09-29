“Our worst fears nearly came true” Katie Price’s family says as the star is arrested for drink-and-drug driving after road crash

Katie Price’s family have shared a statement after she was arrested for an alleged “drink-drive” crash.

The star rolled her BMW in the early hours of Tuesday morning, September 28, during an alleged drink and cocaine binge.

The former glamour model, 43, who is currently serving a six-month driving ban, was said to be in a “bad way” when police arrived and allegedly arrested her at the crash site on a rural lane in Sussex.

The mother-of-five, who remains in hospital following the horror crash, now faces jail after six previous disqualifications.

In a post on Ms Price’s Instagram, her family put out a statement, saying she needs help and treatment for her mental health issues.

They wrote: “As a family we have for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health.

“Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.

“We hope that she will realise that she cannot…