Professional hunters nab five-man kidnap gang in Kogi

Professional hunters in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State have arrested five members of a notorious kidnap gang.

The five suspects were apprehended in an early morning operation at Atami, a suburb of Osara community on Tuesday, September 27.

The Senior Assistant to Okehi LG chairman, Hon Abdulraheem Ohiare Ozovehe on Media & Publicity, King Habib, who confirmed the arrest in a statement, said that the gang has been terrorizing Okene-Lokoja road and Okene-Auchi road of Kogi State.

The statement said the suspects were presently with security agencies while investigation is ongoing to recover their sophisticated weapons.

The suspects are: Tukur Saleh, Ahmadu Sanni, Yusuf Sanni, all from Bauchi; Abubakar Saleh (Baba Wuro) and Isah Saleh, both from Kano State.

“We shall leave no stone unturned in a bid to rid Okehi LGA and our environs of all forms of criminality,” Hon Ohiare said.