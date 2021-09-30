Cristiano Ronaldo scores dramatic late winner for Manchester United while Chelsea lose to Juventus (as it happened)

The UEFA Champions League didn’t lack its usual vigor and drama as Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late dramatic winner for Manchester United while Chelsea lost to Juventus, the defending champions second loss in a week.

Against Villarreal on Wednesday night, September 29, superstar footballer Ronaldo added to his record by becoming the player with the most appearances in the competition’s history playing his 178th game in Europe’s top-tier competition.

He then scored his 136th goal with the last kick of the game at the 95th minute to secure a 2-1 win for Manchester United versus Villarreal in Group F sending the spectators including Sir Alex Ferguson and Usain bolt inside a packed Old Trafford absolutely wild.

The victory, though undeserved for an under par Manchester United, was priceless for the club who had already lost their first leg to Young Boys in Switzerland.

After Villlareal scored their opener in the second half, United equalized following a free kick…