Dr. Akunyili’s son reacts as Okonjo-Iweala comments on the murder of his father

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has expressed sadness over the “brutal killing” of Dr. Chike Akunyili, husband of the late NAFDAC DG, Dora Akunyili.

Dr. Chike Akunyili was fatally shot by unknown gunmen alongside his driver and escort on Tuesday, September 28, on his way from Onitsha to Umuoji at Eke Nkpor.

Reacting to the sad incident, Okonjo-Iweala tweeted: “It is with deep sadness that we hear of the brutal killing of Dr Chike Akunyili; eminent physician, beloved husband of Prof Dora Akunyili-Nigerian icon.

“Heartfelt condolences to his children and family. He is with God & his wife.May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Responding, Dr. Edozie John Akunyili, one of the sons of the late Dr. Chike Akunyili, thanked Okonjo-Iweala.

He wrote: “Thank you aunty Ngozi.”