DSS denies killing Dr. Chike Akunyili; vows to track down those responsible

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied killing Dr. Chike Akunyili.

Dr. Akunyili, the widower of the late NAFDAC DG Prof. Dora Akunyili, was shot dead at Nkpor, Anambra State, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

In a statement signed by Dr. Peter Afunaya, spokesman for the DSS, the agency said allegations that its agents assassinated Dr. Chike Akunyili are spurious and illogical.

The spokesman said there was no basis for the elimination of Akunyili.

Afunanya stressed that the DSS cherishes life and believes in the rule of law, and it would track down those behind the murder.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the DSS has been drawn to an allegation that its operatives killed Dr. Chike Akunyili.

“Also, the service was alerted to a social media video claiming that the ‘Nigerian DSS’ murdered security escorts at Nkpor, Anambra State on 28 September, 2021.

“The service hereby denies these allegations and wishes to clearly state that they…