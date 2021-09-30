A Nigerian woman, Mirriam Osondu and her husband have welcomed a set of twins after 8 years of waiting.

The new mother, friends and family members took to Facebook on Wednesday, September 29, to share the good news and photos of the twins, a boy and a girl.

“U do not lie. U do not fail. What is hard for you to do. It doesn’t exist oh. It can never ever exist,” Mirriam wrote.

“Thank God with me for he has done what only him can do, Jehovah over do. God gave me double for my delay. Celebrate with me family and friends.” she added.

Sharing photos of mother and twins, Jessy June, wrote: “After 8yrs of waiting, crying, and hoping on God…… God finally proved himself, i call him Impossibility Specialist. Miracle working God. Jehovah over do. Omere Impossibility Possible. Thank u Jesus for indeed wat u cannot do does not Exist”

One Faith Onyekachi wrote: U never change. U never fail. U are faithful to the end. Faithful God we thank u. The latest mama Eijmma….