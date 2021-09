Uriel Oputa has revealed some of the things men do that she finds irritating. She complained about grown men with armpit hair calling her. She also added that she doesn't like it when men call her "mummy". Read her post below. The post “How can a grown man with armpit hair be calling me?” Uriel Oputa reveals the things men do that she finds irritating appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji