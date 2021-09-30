Kidnappings: Don’t panic. Lagos is safe

The Lagos State Police Command says its attention has been drawn to a trending post on social media about the ”obviously exaggerated” kidnapping incidents in Lagos State recently.

In a statement released by its spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu assured residents that Lagos State is safe, and that they should not panic on account of the viral post or the recent security infringement in Ajah where AVM Sikiru Smith (rtd) was abducted on 27th September, 2021.

Ajisebutu said the assurance became imperative in view of the “unnecessary” alarm and concerns being raised on social media about isolated security infractions in some parts of the state.

The statement in part reads