Man arrested for allegedly ”squeezing” his three-year-old daughter to death in Lagos

The police in Lagos state have arrested a man, Adamu Haruna, for allegedly squeezing his three-year-old daughter to death in the Igando area of the state on Wednesday, September 29.

The Nation reports that Haruna, believed to be mentally unstable, however, said he was trying to protect her from “attack.”

Haruna was said to have suddenly woken up in the early hours of yesterday, told his wife he wanted to go to the toilet and requested her to accompany him. His wife was reported to have told him to go alone.

A neighbour said his wife told him that when her husband returned, he told her to go and have her bath but the woman refused.