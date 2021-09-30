Nigeria announce 23-man squad for Central Africa Republic clash

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has named a 23-man squad for the team’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Central Africa Republic .

Nigeria already kicked off their campaign in the qualifiers on brighter note with two winnings in their first two games and are currently the group C leaders with six points while Central Africa Republic are at the bottom with just a point.

According to the official statement by the Super Eagles media team, Alex Iwobi, captain Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon, Leon Balogun and Maduka Okoye, are among the players invited.

21-year-old Calvin Bassey who plays for Scottish giants Rangers as a left-back/centre-back was handed his maiden Nigeria call-up.

Rohr’s men will take on the Central African Republic on October 7 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos before travelling to Bangui for the return fixture at Stade Barthelemy Boganda three days later.

NIGERIA FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi…