Nigerian woman reacts after lady who claimed to be her husband’s ex-lover threatened to release the nude photos they took while they were still dating if she isn’t given N2m (video)

A Nigerian woman has reacted to the threat made by her husband’s ex-lover to release their nude photos if she isn’t given N2 million.

The lady, Deborah Okezie, in a live video, said she received a call from a strange woman named Mary, claiming she used to date her husband. Deborah claimed Mary said she and her husband took nude photos while they dated and she would release them online if she doesn’t get N2 million from the couple.

Responding, Deborah said she will never leave her husband for anyone, not even if his nude is shared online. She appealed to the said Mary to send the nude photos to her so she can share them herself since Mary is not known on social media and has small followers.

Deborah said she will never leave her matrimonial home for anything even if Mary decides to move into the house.

